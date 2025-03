Lvla IRL: Live träningpass dagligen för gamers + presentkort! [Stream]

Pretentiös inspiration

Cheesy citat:

"Fight like hell." – DOOM

"Endure and survive." – The Last of Us

"No sacrifice, no victory." – Transformers: War for Cybertron

"You must train harder!" – Street Fighter

"A man chooses, a slave obeys." – BioShock

"The right man in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world." – Half-Life 2

"Good men mean well. We just don’t always end up doing well." – Dead Space 3

"A hero need not speak. When he is gone, the world will speak for him" -Halo

“Life is a serious battle, and you have to use the tools you're given. It's more important to master the cards you're holding than to complain about the ones your opponents were dealt." Grimsley - Unova Elite Four (Pokémon Black and White)

"Warriors, prepare for battle!" – God of War

