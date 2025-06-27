Vilken låt?
Ungarna är helt frälsta av Roblox-spelet Forsaken, men spelet har en låt som jag menar att jag känner igen ifrån barndomen.
Vilken är den jazziga låten som spelas omkring 19 sekunder in?
Låter som nåt från Cowboy Bebop
Ja, men det kan det nog vara! Cowboy Bebop är en sjukt bra serie. Cowbot Bebops introlåt låter som inspirationen till låten i Forsaken!
