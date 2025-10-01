Sledding Game
Jag fick precis nys om det här spelet.
En ensam utvecklare gör ett speldemo där man åker pulka…
Steam Stats
➕ 2’000 concurrent players
➕ 23’000 daily active users
➕ 100’000 unique downloads
➕ 500 steam reviews (första dygnet)
Det är helt brutalt sjuka stats!
Gratis Demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3438850/Sledding_Game/
Källa på Steam Stats:
https://x.com/sledding_game
