Tomonobu Itagaki har dött
Vila i frid!
Många bra spel och drömmar ifrån Tomonobu Itagaki!
Vänta!
Det är inte bekräftat:
https://www.reddit.com/r/NinjaGaiden4/comments/1o8070x/seems_...
Allt som finns är ett Facebook-inlägg som antyder på att han är nära döden. Det är möjligt att han fortfarande är i liv.
Vänta!
Har stått på flera hemsidor att han har dött :/
Vila i frid.
TeamNinja har gått ut med detta.
https://x.com/TeamNINJAStudio/status/1978756897231798606?t=2d...
En källa hade ju varit på sin plats för ett sånt påstående.
https://www.gamereactor.se/ninja-gaiden-skaparen-tomonobu-ita...
Neeej, det ÄR sant! 😭
