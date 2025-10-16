Tomonobu Itagaki har dött

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Siegfried
Medlem
Tomonobu Itagaki har dött

Team Ninjas grundare och fadern till Ninja Gaiden och Dead or alive har gått bort, väldigt tragiskt, allt han släppte till Xbox var helt magiskt.

Även Devils Third tyckte jag var riktigt kul, men det var ett bra tag sedan man hörde något från honom.

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Majinbuu
Medlem

Bör tilläggas att han endast blev 58 år gammal

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Hanzo
Medlem

Vila i frid!

Många bra spel och drömmar ifrån Tomonobu Itagaki!

Vänta!

Det är inte bekräftat:
https://www.reddit.com/r/NinjaGaiden4/comments/1o8070x/seems_...

Allt som finns är ett Facebook-inlägg som antyder på att han är nära döden. Det är möjligt att han fortfarande är i liv.

signatur

”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Siegfried
Medlem
Skrivet av Hanzo:

Vila i frid!

Många bra spel och drömmar ifrån Tomonobu Itagaki!

Vänta!

Det är inte bekräftat:
https://www.reddit.com/r/NinjaGaiden4/comments/1o8070x/seems_...

https://i.redd.it/0737mejjjfvf1.jpeg

Allt som finns är ett Facebook-inlägg som antyder på att han är nära döden. Det är möjligt att han fortfarande är i liv.

Gå till inlägget

Har stått på flera hemsidor att han har dött :/

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
QBAN92
Medlem

RIP. Legend.

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Zidious G
Medlem

En av de största legenderna inom spel!

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Sarato
Medlem

En källa hade ju varit på sin plats för ett sånt påstående.

signatur

Forumets Mega Drive-expert!

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
omgponies
Medlem

Vila i frid.

TeamNinja har gått ut med detta.
https://x.com/TeamNINJAStudio/status/1978756897231798606?t=2d...

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Sebastian Lind
Medlem

Han blev inte ens 60! Fy, vilka hemskt tråkiga nyheter.

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Siegfried
Medlem
Skrivet av Sarato:

En källa hade ju varit på sin plats för ett sånt påstående.

Gå till inlägget

https://www.gamereactor.se/ninja-gaiden-skaparen-tomonobu-ita...

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Hanzo
Medlem

Neeej, det ÄR sant! 😭

signatur

”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]

! Redigera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Heta nyheter Aktuella nyhetsdiskussioner
Nytt i forumet Aktiva diskussionstrådar
Aktiva
Obesvarade