Gamla Blizzard-chefen om Xbox KOLLAPS

Håller kanske inte alltid med om allt Ybarra säger, men måste medge att han är spot on angående sin analys av situationen kring Xbox just nu. Särskilt det jag fetat är huvudet på spiken!

"It makes sense to me since they are out of HW and exclusive games. That includes the dedicated OS, which is essential for any console device (ease of use, security, etc). They are a publisher who will embrace Windows. Most will just pirate all the games to the devices unless they use Steam. Why does Steam help piracy? Because it's a flawless experience with a great return policy. Windows is far from a flawless experience and will *never* be one.

From a business standpoint it's a fine strategy - if they can make good games and embrace Steam (will sell on PS, Nintendo, and PC). Big *if* given track record of games for the last 15 years.

Only a moron would continue to make console HW when the games all go (or will go) 3rd party. To shift, they'd have to go back to exclusive, make great HW at a loss, and strive to win the living room. That's not their strategy (which is fine), but for some reason they just keep riding the middle, not being clear, doing more harm for no reason. As I said a thousand times, get a clear strategy and rip the bandaid off and focus on execution. Otherwise, death by a thousand needles.

Also, ditch the "This is a Xbox" campaign. Wrong idea, wrong time. Xbox is about games - games always rule the world. And if they don't have parity between the console and any other "device" … then it's just not an Xbox. Confusing - whoever came up with this clearly doesn't play games."

Källa: Resetera