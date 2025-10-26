Pay It Forward - hur har du gjort världen lite bättre idag?

En tråd här fick mig att bli påmind om en av min absoluta favoritfilm "Pay it Forward" . Det handlar om ett barn som kommer på ett koncept hur man kan göra världen lite bättre. Enkelt koncept fast kraftfullt resultat.

Därför tänkte jag att vi kan skapa en tråd där vi delar hur vi har gjort världen lite bättre. Om det är något man ska få skryta med i världen är det väl ändå det!

Aristotelse sa “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all” och han hade så rätt. Världen tycks bli allt mer kyligare, låt oss vända på den skutan.

Idén är enkel: Gör en god handling för tre personer som sedan ska betala det vidare genom att göra det för tre andra. På det sättet kan vi göra världen bättre i exponentiell fart.

Det fick mig att hitta en av många texter jag skrev i min hippie ungdom:

We can spend trillions of dollars on a rocket to the moon and be the first man to step on the moon and do a moonwalk like Michael Jackson. One small step for human being, one big step for humanity and that’s all great. I just wonder when we are going to discover a way to each other’s heart, which is where humanity will take its biggest step. The race to space will not save us Musk – the race for our heart will. Because…

We learn to discover space with advanced technology that bends the laws of gravity, yet we still seem to gravitate to destruction and violence wherever we go. You see, not even with the speed of light are we able outrun our problems because they are in our mind and broken souls. Maybe it’s just that. We designed materialistic things, which goes faster, and harder (scooter) but with the speed of light, we cannot touch, feel and see clearly.

In a society where things are made to be loved and people used, instead of people being loved and things being used. Where physical hate is more easily expressed than physical love. When you prioritize something, you deprioritize something else and our emotional selves have been standing back for materialistic and industrial growth. Culturally, spiritually and mentally we have declined.

I wonder, we have engineers to construct spaceships, tanks and military equipment for trillion of dollars annually, where are the emotional engineers and money spent on true tools for peace? Where is the new Einstein with the relativity theory about love, peace and overstanding? Human=love*time^2. I love math and equations, but until we teach people the language of emotions we are doomed.

Until then it will sound like this - When I say I hate you, I don’t want to hurt you anymore. When I say I don’t want you its because I’m afraid of losing you. When I rage, it is because my ego fear being vulnerable.

Some decide to build walls because no one is teaching us how to build bridges. Where is the race for peace? Maybe if we spent $1.7 trillion dollar annually on peace and overstanding instead of more effective ways to kill each other, we would see change.

The only space we need to travel is the space between us. Our society is divided and we are drifting apart. We live on different planets where we know nothing about our story. With dysfunctional communication we produce conflict wherever we go!

CHANGE IS POSSIBLE

Don’t hear me out!

This world does not define you or me; It doesn't define humanity; It displays history filled with ignorance.

Stop looking at the receipt you are given - Start looking at the ingredients you given.

Imagine a world where people share, give and thrive.

A world with hope, trust and belief in one another.

A system created for love and respect towards one another.

Imagine a society made for abundance and welfare by one another.

Remember that feeling of connecting with one another.

Remember that feeling of helping one another.

Designed to extract and enhance the best out of humanity, and acknowledge and diminish our shortcomings.

A society based on the foundation of truth and transparency.