Var det någon som sa "Game Awards"?
X019 var fylld till brädden med nya Xbox-spel (tillika, förstås, pc-titlar) så som Rares Everwild, Dontnods Tell Me Why och Obsidians Grounded. Man skulle kunna tänka sig att Xbox Game Studios nöjer sig med spelnyheter för 2019 – men så verkar det av en del att döma inte bli.
Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty hintar tydligt om detta i en intervju med Windows Central. Med Scarlett vid horisonten menar han att detta är "rätt tid" att leverera spelen de har i produktion, och tillägger att det finns "flera icke-utannonserade projekt" som man ännu inte har talat om.
We've got all of our studios working on what their next thing is. I think you're going to see more news before the end of the year with some stuff we haven't talked about.
Innan årets slut, alltså? Jag har hört att Game Awards är ett bra skyltfönster... Vi vet i alla fall att Gears Tactics är ett av spelen som kommer visas där, och vi räknar förstås med fler nyheter.
Tune into @thegameawards on December 12 for a new look at @GearsofWar Tactics from the team at @Xbox pic.twitter.com/Q3fpVb6Ql3— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 15, 2019