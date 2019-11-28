Uppgifter florerar om en Game Awards-avtäckning
På årets E3 teasades Elden Ring, fantasyspelet som From Software gör i samarbete med Game of Thrones-författaren George R. R. Martin. Nu snickesnackas det om att vi kommer att få se mer än en rätt intetsägande cinematic – på årets Game Awards (starring Geoff Keighley!)
Det är IGN:s mellan östern-filial som späder på förra veckans rykte om att spelet ska få ett releasedatum som hamnar i 2020. De publicerade nämligen följande inlägg på Instagram.
Hittills har detta ”läckt” om spelet via Reddit (nu borttaget), men alla uppgifter är obekräftade:
Most of the combat is built upon the foundation of Souls series.
The powers you get from the bosses are integrated to combos like the prosthetic in Sekiro but for all weapons.
Some of those can also be used in the open world to open new path much like in Zelda.
« FP » bar like is used and it is part of the new burn mechanic. Using these powers burns your arms until they become ashes. Your arms can also be cut by ennemies if burned to a certain degree. You can use mechanical arms as a weaker replacement.
Limbs are dropped by ennemies but only some can be used as replacement for your arm. Most of the others are rotten or already burned. They can also be offered to « covenants »
Resting at specific « altar » fully recovers your arms.
Stealth-kills allow to recover a bit from the burns.
Specific skills like crouch, swim, dive, power stance, dash, crafting herbs, magic, dual wield, parry, deflect, climb, hiding in the environnement, faith, drain, roll, super armor, high jump, awareness, knowledge
Skill trees with different paths.
The skills attributed depend on your starting class. You obtain some skills during the game depending on your build by using skill points.
Your arms are a new « mechanic » as well.
There is a « hand » command.
You have to sheath your weapon to use the Hand command.
Grab and launch objects (interrupters, levers, rocks...), push rocks, inspect the walls and manually push blocks by using both the joystick and the grab command.
No indication to what you can or can’t grab/push. By that I mean no text when you stand in front of a lever to activate it.
Man ska ha i åtanke att det ryktades om ett avtäckande redan på Gamescom i augusti år, men det visade sig vara humbug. Game Awards går av stapeln 12 december, i Los Angeles.