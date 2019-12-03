Rockstar släpper ny uppdatering lagom till Steam-releasen.

Senare i veckan släpps Red Dead Redemption 2 på Steam, en månad efter Rockstars egen spelportal och Epic Game Store. Lagom till detta såg de till skicka ut ännu en uppdatering där flertalet punkter på menyn adresserar olika typer av krascher men även en obehaglig bugg som kunde radera alla dina framsteg i spelet.

Klicka för mer information

[December 2, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – PC

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when running out of memory

  • Any users experiencing memory-related error messages should check their virtual memory settings are correct by following the instructions on this support article

  • https://support.rockstargames.com/articles/360038178954/

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in potential save corruption and permanent loss of progress if the player was signed out of their Social Club account while in Story Mode

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in partial lighting of hair/fur when the Resolution Scale graphical setting was set to higher than the native resolution

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when entering the Landing Page during game startup

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash during initial startup for some specific hardware configurations

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in random crashes during gameplay on systems using a Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when starting the Benchmark Tool on low-end systems

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in instability on some systems running Windows 10 Version 1090 (November 2019 Update)

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in audio stuttering/stalling when the game is running at high framerates

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in pixelated/blocky rendering artifacts on shadows during some cutscenes

  • Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in rendering and lighting artifacts when the Screen Space Ambient Occlusion graphical option was set to Ultra

  • Improvements to fix several issues that resulted in rendering and lighting artifacts on some systems during gameplay

  • Improvements to fix several issues that resulted in random crashes during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Trots inledande bekymmer vid pc-lanseringen verkar de flesta av er väldigt nöjda med Rockstars westernepos. När vi för två veckor sedan frågade vilket betyg ni sätter på spelet har en majoritet valt det allra högsta.

#red-dead-redemption-2#rockstar
Skicka en rättelse
12
 Kommentarer
Jag köpte det på egs när dom körde -20% black friday rea. tråkigt för dom som råkar ut för krascher, för mig har det inte kraschat en enda gång och jag skulle gissa på att jag har runt 20 timmar i spelet. 04/12 Jag kommer vänta ett bra tag innan jag köper spelet mest för att de ska va så buggfritt samt stabilt så mycket som möjligt. 03/12 Alltså, jag tror jag skarpt börjar gilla dessa släpp senare på Steam releaser, får dom som stödjer kina agera beta testare 03/12 Jag gillar det. 4/5. Men att detta valdes/röstades som GoTY ifjol i vissa fall, före GoW dessutom. Näe... Förväntade mig mer. Typiskt Rockstar-spel. 03/12 Helt ok spel, 3/5 Och man tröttnar ju hårt på Dutch, vilken jobbig röst! 03/12 Grymt nöjd med spelet. Efter lite intrimning av grafikinställningar så flyter det på som en dröm och är äckligt snyggt. Skönt med ett spelsläpp som faktiskt inte strulat för min egen del. Lite besviken att man inte kan skaffa sig en egen häst & vagn men... 03/12 Köpte det i fredags och ångrade mig lite då det tog lite tid att hitta den perfekta settingen till min i5-4690k/Gtx970. Men nu efter ha jämfört med min ps4 version så älskar jag det! Flyter på i 50-60fps på medium med några på high. Det nya online delen... 03/12 Ja det är gode länge man fick behöva göra nå sånt :) 03/12 Då kanske det kan bli ett köp vid en eventuell rea snart då. 03/12 90-tals lösning för 90-tals spel. :) 03/12
Läs alla kommentarer!