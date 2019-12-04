Ryktena kring Firewatch-gängets In the Valley of Gods stämde.

Valve har inte världens bästa track record vad det gäller att släppa spel, särskilt inte om det råkar vara en trea inblandad. Och när vi för några veckor sedan började ana oråd vad det gäller In the Valley of Gods, från Firewatch-skaparna Campo Santo, fanns det eld bakom röken. Det är inte nedlagt men pausat då de är upptagna med att hjälpa resten av företaget med Half-Life: Alyx, Dota Underlords och andra Valve-projekt.

Jake Rodkin, en av Campo Santos grundare, skickade ett officiellt uttalande till Polygon.

To fans looking forward to In the Valley of Gods, it’s probably clear that the optimistic “2019” at the end of the announcement trailer isn’t going to be accurate. In the end, Valve Time makes fools of us all. But yes, developers from the former Campo Santo team have joined other projects at Valve, including Half-Life: Alyx. As you can imagine, our experience in the first-person adventure genre is pretty relevant. You hear a lot about how at Valve you can work on what you want. It turns out that’s true, and there’s a lot of work available. As we integrated ourselves into Valve it became clear there was a lot of valuable work to be done on Half-Life: Alyx. Some of us starting lending a hand, and have since become full-time on the project as it approaches launch. Similarly, some ex-Campos are working on Dota Underlords, some are on Steam, and so on. So to answer your question as of today, In the Valley of Gods development is on hold—but it certainly feels like a project people can and may return to. And when that happens, we’ll find an exciting way to let fans know.

Alternativet är en studio som tvingas arbeta på en produkt de inte riktigt känner för pga ekonomiska behov och därefter börjar ogilla varandra ännu mer. Det är möjligt att studion sedan stänger ner och att dessa personer aldrig jobbar mer med varandra,... 05/12 Eftersom det tydligen är lite lattjolajban i Valves projekt så är det väl inte så konstigt? Ett projekt kräver styrning och driv för att utvecklas och bli klart. Jag kan tycka att Valve mer kör på "blir det klart så blir det klart". Allt för ofta blir... 04/12 Vad är det för en infantil frågeställning till omröstning? Hur som haver så är känns det trist att en spelutvecklares unika kultur absorberas in i ett större och mer diffust konglomerat. Hade hoppats av ren och skär egoism att få se Valley of Gods färdi... 04/12 Vi låter deras spelsläpp tala sitt tydliga språk. Valves chansningar nuförtiden handlar väl mest om hårdvara istället för spel. Senaste spelet som rört sig lite utanför boxen är väl Portal 2? Jag tror nog att du fattar poängen trots att en direkt jämför... 04/12 Nu får vi kanske se bortom deras försök att utmåla deras arbetsplats som en utopi, beskrivningarna har ju varit hyfsat flummiga av det som läckt ut. Men jag tror nog ändå att de har lite traditionell projektledning inbyggt i det hela så att saker faktis... 04/12 Självklart röstar man 3 04/12 Nu är det väl detta som Valve inte har mycket av utan folk gör lite vad de vill. Detta kan såklart leda till bra resultat ibland men det verkar också göra att en hel del projekt rinner ut i sanden eller drar ut på tiden. Det känns som ett väldigt dyrt... 04/12 Jag håller inte riktigt med. Namnbytet var inte från Valve Software utan från Valve L.L.C. och det fick de inte ha kvar när bolagsstrukturen förändrades 2003. Men det är fortfarande ett privat bolag och behöver inte ta ställning till aktieägares nycker... 04/12 En gång i tiden var jag verkligen taggad för det mesta gällande Valve och deras spel men nu har intresset svalnat rejält kan jag säga. Så mycket har hänt på spelfronten sedan 2011, visserligen har Valve släppt något enstaka spel sedan dess men knappast... 04/12 Det är friheten som utvecklarna fick som tog död på projektet, valve som företag hade inget intresse i att ta död på det. 04/12
