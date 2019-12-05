Släpps nästa vecka.
Den 10 december släpps en stor The Division 2-uppdatering med ett par intressanta nyheter så här med vintern strax utanför tjockjackan.
I samband med patchsläppet drar ett vinterevent igång, och med det kommer tomtehattar och ett vapen som skjuter snöbollar. Myspys! Mindre mysigt är ett nytt hardcore-läge med permadeath. Det understryks att detta läge inte är "komplett" utan betecknas som beta, men det körs hursomhelst i co-op på speciella harcore-servrar. Utöver detta innehåller uppdateringen, som bär namnet Titel Update 6.1, en flock buggfixar och förbättringar.
Details of Hardcore Mode:
Permadeath – players begin Hardcore Mode with a new Agent, lose all progress and items on death, and can then start again.
If all a player’s character slots are full, they’ll need to delete one to create a Hardcore character.
Hardcore characters don’t have access to the Stash, and no gameplay rewards from Hardcore mode carry over to a player’s other Agents.
Hardcore Agents play on Hardcore-only servers, and can only play in co-op with other Hardcore players.
Hardcore Mode comes with special vanity rewards, including a YOLO hat awarded for reaching level 2.
More work is still needed on Hardcore Mode, but the developers are releasing it in beta because they feel that it’s already a fun addition to the game, and adds something new for players to experience. Some things haven’t yet been implemented as fully envisioned by the developers, and there are planned features that haven’t yet been added. However, the team would like to hear from players via the subreddit and forums.
The Division 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and is included in a UPLAY+ subscription. For more The Division 2, check out our previous coverage.
Servrarna uppdateras på tidag nästa vecka, den 10 december, och man räknar med nertid ungefär klockan 9:30-12:30. Ubisoft redogör för nyheterna här.