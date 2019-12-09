Den vita valpen.
När Lauren Hissrich, Netflix-Witchers showrunner, pitchade serien såg den annorlunda ut jämfört med den färdiga versionen. Hissrich baserade detta på Witcher-böckernas femte del, The Lady of the Lake, och framför sig såg hon hur Ciri skulle vara Netflix-seriens "ankare och fokus".
I en video från MCM Comic Con (undertill) berättar Hissrich om att något saknades.
I realised as I started writing that version that I wasn't getting enough of Geralt and his perspective, because it was being told through Ciri. So it actually took me a while. I went through several versions.
Genom att använda sig av de första böckerna (The Last Wish och Sword of Destiny) och nya idéer exklusiva för serien lyckades Hissrich ge trion Geral, Ciri och Yennefer den uppmärksamhet de krävde. Vi kommer att få möta var och en för sig innan deras öden flätas samman.
What I wanted to capture is these women before they were seen through the lens of anyone else. In the books, all the characters are met through Geralt, so you get Geralt's impression of them, then you get to meet them, and I wanted the world to see Ciri who she was first.
Huruvida Hissrich lyckas med detta får vi snart se, då Netflix-Witcher har premiär 20 december.