Den vita valpen.

När Lauren Hissrich, Netflix-Witchers showrunner, pitchade serien såg den annorlunda ut jämfört med den färdiga versionen. Hissrich baserade detta på Witcher-böckernas femte del, The Lady of the Lake, och framför sig såg hon hur Ciri skulle vara Netflix-seriens "ankare och fokus".

I en video från MCM Comic Con (undertill) berättar Hissrich om att något saknades.

I realised as I started writing that version that I wasn't getting enough of Geralt and his perspective, because it was being told through Ciri. So it actually took me a while. I went through several versions.

Genom att använda sig av de första böckerna (The Last Wish och Sword of Destiny) och nya idéer exklusiva för serien lyckades Hissrich ge trion Geral, Ciri och Yennefer den uppmärksamhet de krävde. Vi kommer att få möta var och en för sig innan deras öden flätas samman.

What I wanted to capture is these women before they were seen through the lens of anyone else. In the books, all the characters are met through Geralt, so you get Geralt's impression of them, then you get to meet them, and I wanted the world to see Ciri who she was first.

Huruvida Hissrich lyckas med detta får vi snart se, då Netflix-Witcher har premiär 20 december.

#netflix#the-witcher
Skicka en rättelse
35
 Kommentarer
I de första två antalogierna så är Geralt i fokus, men i den första "riktiga" boken, Blood of Elves, så är fokus bra mycket mer på Ciri än Geralt. Helt klart bra böcker, men inga mästerverk. 12/12 Och vi andra snackar om program som finns i Sverige, då är det HBO som sänder det. 10/12 Anta du vad du vill. Jag snackar om program som finns på Netflix. Du kan släppa det nu! Jepp. Riktigt skräp imo :) 10/12 Nu antar jag att du bor i Sverige och ser Sveriges netflix? 10/12 Hela Arrowverse känns väldigt tröttsamt. Även Batwoman är en del av arrowverse. 10/12 Nopes. Finns på Netflix US också :) 10/12 Supergirl visas inte ens på Netflix, så jag vet inte hur det är att "backa" serien. Det är ju även betydligt mer relevant att ta upp produktioner där Netflix är involverade än produktioner där Netflix inte är involverade, kan jag tycka... :P 10/12 Både fel gällande supergirl och de andra serierna som produceras av CW som en tidigare nämnde. Men det är väl så med folk som gnäller bara för att gnälla, sällan sker det med korrekt fakta. 10/12 Vilken tur att serien inte baseras på spelet då, utan böckerna. 10/12 Haha, ja ska man klaga på Netflix bör man nämna något av det som de själva producerar inte från andra bolag. Samt som breahl sa så är Supergirl från HBO dessutom. 10/12
Läs alla kommentarer!