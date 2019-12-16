Det kommer också bli exklusivt för Epic Game Store.
Det blev som väntat ingen release av arenapangaren Diabotical i år men nu har vi fått en uppdatering om läget. Tanken är nu att det ska släppas kring GDC i mars och bli gratis, samt exklusivt för Epic Game Store. Om du backade spelet på Kickstarter och just satte kaffet i halsen har du möjlighet att begära pengarna tillbaka.
Studion sammanfattar i ett blogginlägg vad som nyligen sas på en Stream (se nedan), bland annat att Epic skjutit in så mycket pengar till projektet att de har möjlighet att arbeta på det två år efter release, satsa på esport med 2,5 miljoner i prispotten samt marknadsföra det.
Epic Games has funded the studio which is what will allow the game to be released free-to-play, for the servers to scale for free-to-play, for the team to keep working on the game for at least 2 years after release, to have some funds for the esports scene, and some help in promoting the game. Things that we think will lead to a better game than it would have been without Epic's support, and we think it will lead to a bigger community which will be better for the game's matchmaking, content and longevity. The studio remains in control of the game.
For the 2020 esports plan, 250,000 USD have been put aside, with the preseason of 100,000 USD starting some time after the game has been available in order for players to have time to play the game, like some testers have had. Communities around the world will be supported and the activity in different regions will be monitored in order to hopefully support them in the future.
Oavsett plattform, vi ser fram emot att skjuta folk i fejset med raketer!