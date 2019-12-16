Vi behöver inte vänta så lång tid efter nyåret.

När Warcraft 3: Reforged presenterades var målet att släppa det innan 2019 var slut men med bara veckor kvar av året har de flesta insett att så inte blir fallet. Men, det finns ljus i slutet av den mörka tunnel vi nu befinner oss i då releasedatumet spikats till den 28 januari. Eller rättare sagt 00:00 den 29 januari i Sverige.

Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches. As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to.

Warcraft III: Reforged Features

  • Complete Graphical Overhaul: Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.

  • Multiplayer Between Versions: Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Reforged.

  • Original Voice-overs: Reforged will retain the original game’s voice over recordings, preserving the authenticity of the Warcraft III experience.

  • Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

Full Battle.net Implementation: Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, clans, and seamless installation and patching.

Tidzoner är alltid en röv att förhålla sig till men som tur är har Blizzard skapat en överskådlig karta över releasetiderna världen över, i en stil som Warcraft-fans lär känna igen.

