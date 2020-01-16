"Det bästa spel vi någonsin har gjort."
Förseningar gagnar oftast både spelet och spelarna, av logiska skäl. För utvecklarna är det oftast mer slitsamt med orimlig crunch (läs: övertid) som kör slut på enskilda utvecklare. Doom Eternal skulle ha släppts i höstas men försenades. Calle har precis satt demontänderna i det, och i en intervju med VG247 säger exekutive producenten Marty Stratton att förseningen var av godo.
I say it's the best game we've ever made. I don't think I'd say that if we didn’t have that extra time. The game was done, we haven't added anything but what the delay allowed us to do was fix a tonne more bugs.
Stratton erkänner dock att "merparten" av fjolåret bestod av crunch. Han hävdar att Id-cheferna uppmuntrar de anställda att ta tiden de behöver, men att många väljer långa arbetsdagar och att en viss mån av crunch varit nödvändig. Stratton menar att olika grupper löser av varandra.
We'll have one group of people crunching so the next group of people are teed up properly. As they get done, they may need to crunch a little bit.
We really truly do try and be very respectful of peoples' time and lives. We have very dedicated people that just choose to work a lot in many cases. It was nice because we want the game to be perfect. We want it to live up to our expectations and consumer expectations.
Doom Eternal släpps 20 mars till pc, PS4, Xbox One och Stadia, och kommer senare till Switch.