Två Alien-spel skrotade på sistone.
Nyligen berättade den forna Epic-medarbetaren Cliff Blezinski att hans Boss Key Productions tänkte göra ett actionspel byggt på Alien-serien, men att det skrotades i samband med att Disney köpte Fox. Man var inte ensamma om vare sig idén eller konsekvenserna av samgåendet – 3D Realms planerade också ett Alien-spel, men även det skrotades i samband med att Fox köptes upp. Det säger företagets vicepresident på Twitter.
This is crazy... we were in the talk about the exact same thing. New Aliens FPS, taking place at Hadleys Hope (4-player coop). Almost went through.— Frederik Schreiber (@Freschism) February 11, 2020
Happened right around the time at the Disney acquisition, and when that happened, it all fell to the ground.
Namnet skulle bli Aliens: Hadleys Hope och på menyn stod co-op för fyra, med lagsamarbete som krav. Spelarna skulle ställas inför Alien-drottning och hennes undersåtar, står att läsa i ett konceptblad som Schreiber delar. Men projektet förlorade luften under vingarna när Fox och Disney gick ihop, skriver han.
Yup. Game was called Aliens: Hadleys Hope. We went quite far into pre-production before the Disney/Fox acquisition, and then we had to cancel it, and move on with something else.— Frederik Schreiber (@Freschism) February 11, 2020
Maybe some day! I bet yours was very different than ours? pic.twitter.com/brpq4FgwWT