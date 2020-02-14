Två Alien-spel skrotade på sistone.

Nyligen berättade den forna Epic-medarbetaren Cliff Blezinski att hans Boss Key Productions tänkte göra ett actionspel byggt på Alien-serien, men att det skrotades i samband med att Disney köpte Fox. Man var inte ensamma om vare sig idén eller konsekvenserna av samgåendet – 3D Realms planerade också ett Alien-spel, men även det skrotades i samband med att Fox köptes upp. Det säger företagets vicepresident på Twitter.

Namnet skulle bli Aliens: Hadleys Hope och på menyn stod co-op för fyra, med lagsamarbete som krav. Spelarna skulle ställas inför Alien-drottning och hennes undersåtar, står att läsa i ett konceptblad som Schreiber delar. Men projektet förlorade luften under vingarna när Fox och Disney gick ihop, skriver han.

