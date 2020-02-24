Släpps i mars.
I kölvattnet av besvikelsen på ett Wolcen som inte infriar förväntningarna kommer glada besked från annat håll – Path of Exile får en ny gratisexpansion den 13 mars.
Namnet blir Path of Exile: Delirium och vi lovas en "Delirium challenge league", nya skills, gems och items och lite annat. Så här säger Grinding Gear:
A mysterious affliction has infiltrated your mind. As you touch the Mirror of Delirium, reality turns to mist and your worst nightmares emerge before your eyes.
Our March expansion contains the Delirium challenge league, the new Cluster Jewel system, new skills and support gems, powerful new items and further improvements to the Atlas endgame.
En trailer har du i rubriken, och mer info om Path of Exile i stort har du på hemsidan.