Äntligen lite liv på luckan!
Under Pax East-mässan i Boston visade Bethesda upp gameplay från det kommande NPC-tilläget till Fallout 76, kallat Wastelanders. Det är i samband med spelets Steam-debut 7 april som vi ska få efterläntade datorstyrda överlevare och följeslagare i den rätt tomma världen.
Tydligen ska även befintliga robot-npc:er få dialoger, och detta och mer kan du se i filmen som lagts upp av kanalen Gamers Prey. Så här har Bethesda beskrivit det nya systemet:
“As part of the dialogue system, we’ve also added a few controls that can help you make the most out of your conversations with other characters. You can keep track of everything that’s said using the new History option at the bottom of the screen. This can be toggled on or off to show up to eight rows of dialogue subtitles at any given time. If you’re replaying a conversation, or just want to get to your responses more quickly, you can Skip each of an NPC’s individual lines to help speed things along. Finally, you can adjust the camera angle during your conversations whenever you’d like to get a better view of the person you’re speaking with.”