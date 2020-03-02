Ska inte påverka arbetet med Overwatch 2, säger Blizzard.
Den mångåriga Blizzard-medarbetaren Michael Chu har valt att lämna företaget. Chu är författare och ligger bland annat bakom backstorys för de olika karaktärerna i Overwatch. Han har jobbat på företaget i 20 års tid, och motiverar beslutet att gå vidare med att han vill söka nya utmaningar. Okänt vad och var.
Twenty years after first walking through the doors at Blizzard, I’m moving on to new adventures! Overwatch has been an amazing experience and one that I will treasure forever. Thank you to everyone for your support over the years! https://t.co/rG4zPe9SGC— Michael Chu (@westofhouse) March 11, 2020
Blizzard kommenterar Chus besked med att man är väldigt tacksamma för hans bidrag, skriver PC Gamer. Man tillägger att avhoppet inte kommer påverka arbetet med Overwatch 2.
We’re incredibly grateful to Michael for his contributions, and his presence at Blizzard will be missed. We’re not anticipating an impact to our plans for Overwatch 2. The game’s development is a massive collaborative effort involving talented people across multiple teams, all with a shared commitment to the values of Overwatch and the vision for Overwatch 2. We’re working hard to create an epic, story-driven experience for players, and we can’t wait to share more.