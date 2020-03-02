Ska inte påverka arbetet med Overwatch 2, säger Blizzard.

Den mångåriga Blizzard-medarbetaren Michael Chu har valt att lämna företaget. Chu är författare och ligger bland annat bakom backstorys för de olika karaktärerna i Overwatch. Han har jobbat på företaget i 20 års tid, och motiverar beslutet att gå vidare med att han vill söka nya utmaningar. Okänt vad och var.

Blizzard kommenterar Chus besked med att man är väldigt tacksamma för hans bidrag, skriver PC Gamer. Man tillägger att avhoppet inte kommer påverka arbetet med Overwatch 2.

We’re incredibly grateful to Michael for his contributions, and his presence at Blizzard will be missed. We’re not anticipating an impact to our plans for Overwatch 2. The game’s development is a massive collaborative effort involving talented people across multiple teams, all with a shared commitment to the values of Overwatch and the vision for Overwatch 2. We’re working hard to create an epic, story-driven experience for players, and we can’t wait to share more.

#blizzard#overwatch#overwatch-2
Skicka en rättelse
2
 Kommentarer
De har ju byggt backstory för karaktärerna, t.ex. Tracer och Torbjörn. Ett smart sätt att marknadsföra spelet bredare, och förstås sälja prylar. idag 09:43 Behövs det ens en författare till ett spel såsom Overwatch? :'D Kan väl inte existera något större djup i en arena shooter? idag 09:11
Läs alla kommentarer!