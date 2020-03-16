Fyra månaders buggstädning väntar.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem fick en besvärlig start, med överbelastade servrar och fler tekniska problem än den lilla utvecklaren kunde hantera. En månad senare skriver studion nu att man stuvat om i planeringen för att få ordning på det Diablo-doftande actionrollspelet.

Istället för att ta fram nytt material styr man om för att buggstäda och förbättra spelet. Omstyrningen har fått ett namn – Operation: Second Dawn – och har som mål att göra spelet attraktivt i det långa loppet. Projektet beräknas pågå i fyra månader.

Så här skriver utvecklarna:

We initially planned to put a top priority on new league content and on the new Chapter shortly after the release of the game. We’ve decided to swap the priority between the production of new content and bug fixing, game stabilization, quality of life, and recruitment during the next 4 months.

This decision comes with a name: Operation Second Dawn. Its goal is to focus on fixing several issues and invest in resources and infrastructures to make sure that the game will grow on a healthy base and a happy community.

Det är ganska exakt vad Gustav efterlyste i sin Wolcen-recension: att spelet ges ett par månaaders utvecklingstid till. Han tyckte det hade en imponerande yta, men tveksamma designval och tekniskt strul petade ner betyget till en tvåa. Men utvecklarna verkar fast beslutna att inte stanna där.

Nah... kommer aldrig sluta förhandsboka. Har gott om pengar så det stör inte min ekonomi om jag måste lägga ner spelet någon månad. Oftast är det mer gnäll än befogat dock men så är det ju överallt när människor har möjligheten att göra sin röst hörd... 16/03 Vissa måste klart haft mer otur än andra. Jag har nog 100 timmar spelade och har märkt av max 3 buggar, dessutom samma bug att man blivit pushad upp i ett träd och inte kunnat komma därifrån. Inte märkt av nått annat direkt buggvis. Dock är Endgame skit... 16/03 Nej, det är dumt att hålla agg. Det är inte bra alls. Men det är bra att komma ihåg att nästa gång Hello Games tänker släppa ett spel, där man pratar runt om allt och kors och tvärs, då bör man dra öronen åt sig till 100%, det samma gäller ju nu Wolcenu... 16/03 Visst är det jättetråkigt när något inte lever upp till förväntningar, absolut. Men varför är det viktigt att hålla agg? Man kan väl få älska No Man's Sky nu UTAN att glömma hur det var då? No Man's Sky tog ju det största smörjet jag någonsin sett inter... 16/03 Köpte spelet under release och hade väl okej roligt! Körde ranged specc och hade en hel del problem med buggar och obalans medans min polare körde melee och drog genom allt utan problem. Tyvärr är skadan skedd och ser mig inte återkomma till detta även... 16/03 Det är väl så med allt, folk glömmer fort allt som var dåligt. 16/03 Det håller jag med om, förstår inte hur folk tänker där. Ja, det är ju bra att det fixas, men skall det inte vara åtminstonne 90% bra från början? Alla verkar älska no mans sky nu, men glömmer hur det var då. 16/03 Jag sitter i den båten. Vilket skräp spel. Att spela igenom det var en övning i frustration på grund av alla buggar. Du har helt rätt dock, vid det här laget är mitt eget fel. Borde veta bättre. Köpa grejer dag 1 går inte idag, standarden för vad som... 16/03 @SWEBarb: Kan du förtydliga vad som POE gör sämre än Wolcen? Jag har lagt 900 timmar i POE och tycker Wolcen ser ut som rena tramset i jämförande, men måste såklart testa först innan jag vet säkert, därför jag frågar dig :) 16/03 är lite över lvl 35.. har inga problem än så länge.. gillar spelet starkt.. mycket bättre än poe.. 16/03
