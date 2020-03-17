Fler bussar, tunnelbannor och... fisk!

Populära stadsbyggaren Cities: Skylines får en ny expansion den 26 mars där fokus ligger på fler lösningar för persontransport, med nya bussar, tunnelbanelösningar och rena transporthubbar för logistiken därimellan.

Key Features:

  • Underwater Friends -Explore the new fishing industry with control over fishing boats at sea and fish farms, adding a new commercial element to your city.

  • Water Water Everywhere - Utilize Water Treatment Plants that process waste water for additional uses.

  • Find Your Route - Explore new bus systems, including the Intercity Bus Service for transit between cities.

  • Fly In Style - The Aviation Club building encourages small plane owners to take part in recreational flying.

  • Five New Maps - Find a spot for the perfect city to build! Sunset Harbor includes a variety of different maps featuring boreal, tropical and temperate locales.

Sunset Harbor släpps 26 mars och kommer kosta cirka 150 kr.

 Kommentarer
De få gånger det blir en liten kö i min senaste stad är det bara bussarna som väntar på att få svänga av :) Tycker det är kul att de lägger till mer, även om det i paradox-anda kan vara lite saftig prislapp för vad man får. idag 15:06 Bra, men fortsatt osannolika köande korvbilar (mfl). Så få sorters fordon att det blir komiskt, kom igen liksom. idag 14:14
