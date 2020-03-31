5 procent av ingame-försäljningen ges bort.

Rockstar Games skänker delar av intäkterna från GTA Online och Red Dead Online till stöd för företag och organisationer som drabbats av coronaepidemin. Man tänker ge 5 procent av de pengar man får in från spelarnas ingame-köp "till lokala grupper och företag som kämpar med effekterna av covid-19", skriver man.

Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis.

GTA V:s onlinedel har dragit in stora summor genom åren, så förhoppningsvis kommer det med Red Dead Redemption 2:s yngre motsvarighet skrapa ihop en rejäl slant till de som drabbats av pandemin.

#corona#gta-v#red-dead-redemption-2#rockstar
Skicka en rättelse
2
 Kommentarer
Vill man hjälpa till lite mer och få massa karantän-kul på kuppen så är det också 5 dagar kvar på HumbleBundles insamling! 100% av pengarna går till hjälp-organisationerna, bl. a. Läkare utan gränser! https://www.humblebundle.com/conquer-covid19-bundle idag 11:15 Om alla länder i hela världen hade gett hela sin ekonomi åt att lösa coronaepidemin, hade vi kunnat lösa det på en dag då? Jag tycker det är intressant att upptäcka hur mycket pengar styr jämfört med faktisk forskning idag 11:06
Läs alla kommentarer!