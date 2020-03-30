Ska, utöver currentgen, komma till nextgen.
Sedan E3 och Gamescom för sex år sedan har vi med ojämna mellanrum rapporterat om nya utvecklare för Dead Island 2 och att liket lever. Spelet avslöjades i herrens år 2014 till pc och konsolerna Playstation 4 och Xbox One. Men tiden går, och en ny konsolgeneration närmar sig.
Därför är det kanske inte särskilt överraskande att en ny jobbannons från senaste (sista?) utvecklaren Dambuster avslöjar nextgen-planer för Dead Island 2, utöver currentgen-release.
We need you to lead our art team as they create the sun soaked backdrop to a full scale zombie apocalypse set across the iconic Californian city for the next instalment in the world renowned Dead Island franchise. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to further your career by leading the art direction on a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms at a genuinely progressive and forward thinking studio.
Spelet har varit under utveckling sedan 2012 hos Techland, Yager Developments, Sumo Digital och, nu, Dambuster Studios. När vi frågade er i höstas trodde ändå 60 procent av er att spelet skulle släppas. Ungefär ett halvår senare är det dags att ställa samma fråga en gång till.