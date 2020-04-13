Play at Home-initiativet ska ge fler något att spela.
Just nu tillbringar vi mer tid hemma än vanligt och vad passar då bättre än att spela (och läsa FZ?) och om du redan betat igenom din backlog (kämpa @keffkebab och @Mutumba!) bjuder Playstation på Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection samt Journey. De kommer att gå att ladda hem från och med natten till imorgon (05:00 16 april) till och med den 6 maj, och de är dina att behålla även efter denna period.
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection innehåller följande remastrade Playstation 3-spel:
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception
I samband med detta har Playstation också startat en fond som ska stötta spelutvecklare som har det svårt dessa tider.
Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.