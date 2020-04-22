War Thunder with grunts!
Förra veckan meddelade Dice att de hade en sista stor uppdatering kvar till Battlefield V innan de skulle fokusera allt på nästa titel och av kommentarerna är döma är de flesta spelare också hyfsat klara med spelet. Under helgen har vi också diskuterat vad vi skulle vilja se i nästa Battlefield och kanske kan många av önskemålen uppfyllas av Enlisted, War Thunder-studions nästa spel.
Först och främst har vi storleken, slagfälten ska vara flera kvadratkilometer stora och med stöd för upp till 150 soldater. Varje spelare kan leda ett grupp av AI-styrda meniga men det är oklart om dessa räknas in i den nämnda siffran. Fokus ska också ligga på realistiska scenarion snarare än "arenor" som Gaijin Entertainment menar att många andra WW2-spel gör.
Every battle in WW2 - is actually a separate game. "Enlisted" - is not a “mixture” of different WW2 (specific front) episodes, but separate chapters within certain battles.
Other online shooters are basically sports-like competitions with one team fighting against the other with the background set or decor of a particular historical period, but it’s not a battle, it has nothing to do with the objectives that soldiers had in real warfare. The desire to actually “walk in a real soldier’s boots”, to be victorious against the opponent - the opponent being a real person - this is what we as players seek in these games but never find. We want to not only create “arenas” for a 15x15-30X30 team fight, but create scenarios that have tactics similar to real combat missions.
Battles involving equal teams in equal conditions are, of course, interesting as a competition. But they do not have the immersion or the thrill of real battle, where balanced forces and symmetrical objectives are unlikely.
The other feature of "Enlisted" is detailed accuracy in every battle. You may be a defender of Moscow in the trenches dug around the city, facing advancing enemy tanks and superior forces, with an objective to hold the enemy, to stop the advancing army in its tracks with all the resources you have. Your task is not to kill every enemy soldier; imagine being a member of the landing operation with an objective of capturing a foothold and mounting defenses, making it possible for the main forces to land on the continent, or, on the contrary - defend against the landing party, or lead your troops so that they arrive in time to a strategic point. This is something one can experience in single-player games but not in online game with human opponents.
The next important feature of "Enlisted" is an opportunity to control a military unit in specific scenarios and not a single character. First, you gather your unit and then you play with this unit until you complete your objective or until the last member of this unit of yours dies. We want to make every character and every weapon somewhat unique, similar to how it is done in some action-based tactical games.
Om det låter intressant kan du anmäla dig till kommande alpha-test på den officiella sajten.