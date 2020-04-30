2020-release för nästa konsol står fast.
När Xbox-chefen Phil Spencer pratade med CNBC om spelande under coronakrisen dämpade han återigen farhågorna för att Xbox Seriex X kan försenas på grund av pandemin. Den nya Xbox-konsolen ska släppas i slutet av året och Spencer säger att man i stort är i fas med planen, trots vissa förändringar i schemat.
Han är också positiv om spelen, men tillägger att läget är osäkrare där. Det beror på teamens storlek med 100-tals personer inblandade, vilket förstås påverkas av hemifrånjobb och andra oplanerade inslag.
Teams are doing a really good job on keeping our hardware on track, I’d say the bigger unknown is probably the game production – just being honest.
Game production is a large scale entertainment activity now. You have hundreds of people coming together building assets working for creative. On the hardware side we feel good about our plans, there’s obviously some impact to schedules, but overall we’re in line with where we thought we would be.
We’re learning everyday, I still feel good about it, but I also need to make sure that the security and safety of the teams is the most important thing and not unduly push when things just aren’t ready.
På torsdag klockan 17 visas för första gången spel från Xbox Series X. Microsoft kör då en stream med ett okänt antal spel, där det enda vi vet så här långt är att vi får se gameplay från Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. FZ sänder live, med Calle och Jocke i studion. Räkna med uppsnack från 16:30-tiden eller så!