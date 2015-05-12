Äntligen en mod som gör att redaktionen kan knyta an till Geralt ordentligt.

Det gamla slitna argumentet att man bara kan knyta an till en spelkaraktär om den liknar en själv kan numera prövas i The Witcher 3 då pc-versionen fått en mod som ger Geralt en korpulent pappakropp.

﻿So you've beaten the game for well over the third time and found yourself relaxing back at Toussaint. All of your Witcher contracts completed, side quests done, even most of your unknown locations are done... aside from those few in Skellige probably. There are no more adventures to go on, tasks to do, and barely any monsters to defeat... and Geralt of Rivia has already found himself gaining a few pounds in the peacetime.

Minen man gör när man inser att selfies från en låg vinkel inte är så smickrande

Precis så här såg undertecknad ut imorse innan kaffet slog till

Yoga sägs vara bra för pappakroppar. Vi är skeptiska.

Tagen vid standen, den varma sommaren 2018, när man funderar över nästa glassinköp

Blanda blommor behövs inte, vill jag påstå. I stort sett allt kan övervinnas genom att göra kullerbyttor. Det var i varje fall så jag klarade spelet (på hard). Rulla, slå, rulla, slå. Inte vackert, men alltid en väg framåt (eller, åt sidan, snarare).... idag 11:31 Ja, det kan kännas överväldigande med blommor och sånt, men du kan strunta i dem för de mesta. Blommor blir bara intressanta när du hittar något recept som BAM ger dig, en potion som återställer hälsa. eller en olja som ger dig >20-30% mer attackpower... idag 11:30 haha, han blev ju jättevacker :) idag 11:19 Har spelet på ps4, slutade på grund av laddningstider. Köpte det på steam, slutade för jag orkar inte lära mig så mycket. Verkar som man måste läsa texter o blanda blommor för att övervinna boss fighter. Känns komplicerat. :P idag 11:14 Så länge spelmodden är lättare att avinstallera än IRL-modden så ser det kul ut ;) idag 11:01 Kan äntligen relatera till min karaktär. Tack! idag 11:00 Perfekt, kanske dags att ta sig an The Witcher 3 igen då man kan känna sig mer connected till protagonisten. ;) Chipstuttar och hängbuk, kan inte bli bättre! idag 10:58 Underbart. idag 10:49
