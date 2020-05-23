Kan de lyckas stöpa om floppen till en succé?
Trots att Artifact inledande fick relativt höga betyg tog Valves kortspel aldrig någon fart och floppen var ett faktum bara någon månad efter släppet. Men med en stenriks människas envisenhet har Valve inte gett upp och började för några månader sedan prata om en nylansering, något de själva benämnde som "Artifact 2".
Nu har de börjat skicka ut betanycklar till utvalda spelare för att hjälpa dem i rätt riktning och för närvarande är fokus "Usability and Bugs".
We’ve sent out the first round of invites! All invited players should immediately see Artifact Beta 2.0 on their accounts. We will keep you updated on additional invites (no timeline yet!), and will continue to work to support more people.
Our localization team is hard at work and non-English languages will become available over the course of the Beta.
Our first two areas of focus are Usability and Bugs. Feedback on other topics is welcome, but fixing these types of issues will let us grow the beta more quickly. There is an in-game tool to report any issues, and you can use the feedback email for anything that requires a discussion.
Det många kritiserade vid lanseringen var att Artifact både hade en prislapp på cirka 200 kr och att att paket med nya kort kostade, till skillnad från största konkurrenten Hearthstone som är gratis att ladda ner. Huruvida Valve planerar att göra Artifact F2P återstår att se.