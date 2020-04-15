Sony har tagit patent.
Sony har tagit patent på en trådlös laddare för Playstation 5-kontrollen Dualsense.
Ansökan lämnades nyligen in till United States Patent and Trademark Office. Den beskriver en adapter som sätts på PS5-kontrollen och laddar den trådlöst. På adapterns undersida sitter Playstation-kontrollens X- och O-knappar, rapporterar Gaming Route.
Så här inleds ansökan:
A wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller. The adapter also can include keys that mirror keys on the controller so that a gamer can remove the adapter with controller from the charging base, keep the adapter on the controller, and use both the controller keys and adapter keys to control a computer game.
Det är inte känt om den trådlösa adaptern blir verklighet.