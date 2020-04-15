Det vankas uppesittarkväll nästa vecka.
Ryktena stämde, nästa vecka kommer Sony att visa upp "framtidens spelande på Playstation 5", och du kan hoppa upp och ninjahaja att det vankas uppesittarkväll.
Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020
Playstation 5-eventet går av stapeln den 4 juni, 22:00 svensk tid och vi kommer som sagt att täcka det med en klassisk, livesänd community-afton här på sajten. Sony själva säger att fokus kommer att ligga på spelen, själva konsolen kanske fortfarande kommer att gäcka oss ett tag till. Men vi kan ju hoppas!
We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games?
That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.
This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.
Därmed blir Playstation 5 först ut bland de många digitala evenemang som anordnas istället för E3, vilka vi såklart kommer att bevaka slaviskt. För att se hela Spelsommaren på FZ har vi satt ihop ett smidigt schema med alla hålltider.