Nemesis-system, tidseran och mer listas i stor läcka från påstodd Warner Bros-anställd.
Det har länge ryktats om att Warner Bros ska göra rollspel baserat på baserat på Harry Potter världs, eller Wizarding World som det officiellt kallas. Hade inte en global pandemi stoppat E3 sägs det att planen var att avtäcka såväl det som Rocksteadys nästa projekt denna vecka men istället publicerades massor av information på Reddit, av en person som säger sig arbeta med marknadsföring för Warner Bros.
Uppgifterna är därför väldigt obekräftade och ska såklart tas med en näve salt.
Vi får bland annat veta att det utspelar sig ganska långt efter böckerna om Harry Potter, och att spelet istället ska heta Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy. Du ska kunna skapa din egen karaktär, en femteklassare på Hogwarts, som går där efter att Potters egna barn tagit studenten därifrån. Du ska kunna välja om du är född av mugglare eller är av ren- eller halvblod och att det påverkar vilka dialogval du har tillgång till.
På samma sätt har de fyra olika husen unika uppdrag och du kommer att kunna göra onda och goda val, utan att för den delen bli helt genomond och gå över till fiendernas sida. Dessa leds inte av Voldemort men en före detta dödsätare.
Vidare får vi veta att det går att spela quidditch, det har ett Shadow of Mordor-inspirerat nemesis-system och att det finns romance options(!). En trailer är att vänta under sommaren (augusti) och spelet beräknas släppas kring juni nästa år.
Om något av detta stämmer, det vill säga. Du kan läsa alla punkter nedan.
I work for WB Marketing. They plan this year to show off this game among others. Here is what I know about the game. It won’t be called Harry Potter anything.
Instead it’s called Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy
You get to customize your character. It’s not super detailed but the models look good. Male or Female. You are a 5th Year Student at Hogwarts who transfers from another Wizard School (I don’t know why but it’s a major plot detail later in the game). You play through all the way until graduation and then in your first year as an Auror? You also get to determine if your character is muggle born, pure blood or half blood. That decision will provide unique dialogue and minor quest options.
Based on decisions you make regarding your character in the creation screen determines the house you get sorted in at Hogwarts.
Each of the four houses has a unique quest line. However regardless of the house you are in you can’t side with the villain. That doesn’t mean you will make good decisions all the time. We were told that there are major moments in the game that can result in the deaths of important characters based on your decisions.
Game takes place after Harry Potter series and after his children go to and graduate from Hogwarts. Was told main antagonist is not Voldemort level but is formidable and a former Death Eater. There are multiple antagonists in the game. Expectations for multiple sequels. Your character has a set last name that everyone will call him/her by.
Multiple book characters make appearances however they are keeping this under wraps. Expect Harry Potter to make an appearance at some point.
Skill tree is robust. Five Different branches to focus your characters magical abilities as well as perks that can unlock after X amount of points in a tree. We were shown a perk that allows your character to slow combat for a brief moment. Another perk that allowed you to control monsters for a certain amount of time.There is also Good/Evil points. If you veer towards evil you can learn more powerful spells. However you cannot learn any of the major forbidden ones unfortunately . There is classroom “assignments” that have difficult puzzles which can provide significant bonuses to your character.
Story and combat are a slow burn but we were told the game builds up to some insane moments. Combat is fluid but relies on timing and tactics. You cannot button mash and win. Your character also has so much energy at any given time. You fight other wizards, creatures, etc. There is also a duel system for rivals. In non missions your character doesn’t reload from a previous save instead wakes up in the infirmary with some temporary negative effects.
A reimagined version of the Nemesis system used in the Shadow of Mordor games is in this one. It’s not as robust as those games in terms of quantity but instead is very detailed on the few rivals it generates. It creates rivals for your character. The main rival is randomly generated via this system. He/she will be unique to each play-through however voiced by the same voice actors. This rival can be beaten, killed or made an ally based on decisions you make in the game.
Lots of exploring. Four different hubs that are extremely detailed and offer lots of npcs, interactions, secrets and quests. Hogwarts, Hogsmead, and The Ministry are the three I know of. Not sure of what the fourth one is. Most of the game takes place in Hogwarts. However you will have missions in some surprising locations and the end game takes place in London when you work for the Ministry.
Game gets extremely dark and is not made for children so it won’t be a super kid friendly game. This game is more for the fans who read the books and are now older. Expect an T or possibly M rating for he violence and dark themes.
Quidditch is in the game and it’s very detailed. You can play every year. House points are in the game. A Card game is also there and we were told is as detailed as Gwent.
You play as a different character at some point in the game. I believe it’s the main antagonist but I don’t know. It’s only for a few missions and the developers said will be very fun and have a big surprise.
Missions as the Auror were inspired by LA Noires investigations. However there isn’t many not sure if the actual amount.
There are romance options. Your character can actually marry someone and they will be your spouse in the end game. There are also companions that go on missions with you and you can command.
Expect a trailer and then gameplay before August. Game is expected to be released around June of 2021.