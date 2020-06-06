Ökar ansträngningarna för att få ett bättre klimat.
I kölvattnet av protesterna i USA mot hur minoriteter behandlas av polis, går EA Sports ut och lovar krafttag mot folk som beter sig illa i deras spel.
Det är som bekant vanligt att vissa beter sig illa mot andra i onlinespel, och EA Sports tänker sätta in åtgärder som specifikt riktar sig mot rasism, främlingsfientlighet, homofobi och sexism. Målet att få till en förändring i hela communityn.
För att nå dit har man förfinat språkfiltren, man ska göra det enklare att rapportera de som missköter sig och man vill snabba upp hur fort man hittar och reagerar på dåligt beteende. Till att börja med.
Så här skriver EA Sports:
EA SPORTS will not tolerate racism of any kind.
We're constantly taking action to maintain a culture of inclusion. Toxic behavior changes and evolves rapidly and we recognize that we need to do more to actively monitor and remove those individuals who perpetuate racist, xenophobic, homophobic or sexist behavior in our games.
We are listening to all of you, and we'd like to share some of the specific steps we've been taking and the steps we will be taking to bring change to our games and communities in the fight against racism.
We have been actively reviewing our term list to ensure our filter set is comprehensive and accounts for various languages, dialects and slang. This is something we will review and expand upon regularly.
We are adding more tools in-game to increase the reporting functionality to make it easier and more seamless for players to report toxic behavior as it occurs and for our teams to remove the content and offenders.
Due to the high volume of toxic behavior within some of our games, we have increased the frequency of reviewing offenses with the goal of acting more quickly to remove it from our games. We are also looking to add more fully dedicated resources to our teams to tackle the issue.
But we won't stop at these actions because we know we need to do better. We will keep listening and continue to take steps that can make an impact on fighting bias, discrimination and injustice. We are also reviewing the policies and steps we can take her across our entire portfolio of games and we will share more with you in the coming weeks.
Thank you for being a part of our community.