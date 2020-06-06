Ökar ansträngningarna för att få ett bättre klimat.

I kölvattnet av protesterna i USA mot hur minoriteter behandlas av polis, går EA Sports ut och lovar krafttag mot folk som beter sig illa i deras spel.

Det är som bekant vanligt att vissa beter sig illa mot andra i onlinespel, och EA Sports tänker sätta in åtgärder som specifikt riktar sig mot rasism, främlingsfientlighet, homofobi och sexism. Målet att få till en förändring i hela communityn.

För att nå dit har man förfinat språkfiltren, man ska göra det enklare att rapportera de som missköter sig och man vill snabba upp hur fort man hittar och reagerar på dåligt beteende. Till att börja med.

Så här skriver EA Sports:

EA SPORTS will not tolerate racism of any kind.

We're constantly taking action to maintain a culture of inclusion. Toxic behavior changes and evolves rapidly and we recognize that we need to do more to actively monitor and remove those individuals who perpetuate racist, xenophobic, homophobic or sexist behavior in our games.

We are listening to all of you, and we'd like to share some of the specific steps we've been taking and the steps we will be taking to bring change to our games and communities in the fight against racism.

  • We have been actively reviewing our term list to ensure our filter set is comprehensive and accounts for various languages, dialects and slang. This is something we will review and expand upon regularly.

  • We are adding more tools in-game to increase the reporting functionality to make it easier and more seamless for players to report toxic behavior as it occurs and for our teams to remove the content and offenders.

  • Due to the high volume of toxic behavior within some of our games, we have increased the frequency of reviewing offenses with the goal of acting more quickly to remove it from our games. We are also looking to add more fully dedicated resources to our teams to tackle the issue.

But we won't stop at these actions because we know we need to do better. We will keep listening and continue to take steps that can make an impact on fighting bias, discrimination and injustice. We are also reviewing the policies and steps we can take her across our entire portfolio of games and we will share more with you in the coming weeks.

Thank you for being a part of our community.

Klart det inte är enkelt. Det har nog ingen påstått. Men varför gå då in i en tråd som handlar om ett försök att göra en aspekt bättre med taggarna utåt. Och kalla det masshysteri. Det bidrar inte till något positivt. idag 14:20 Det där låter mest som tunna ursäkter för att inte göra det som är rätt, och inte behöva vara en hygglig empatisk medmänniska. idag 14:18 Så fan heller, klart världen kan bli bättre. Se bara på de senaste århundradena. Däremot kommer den aldrig bli perfekt eller fri från rasism. Men det är det inte frågan om heller här, utan att göra spelkulturen bättre. Vilket är fullt möjligt. idag 14:15 Språkfiltren har dem en del kvar att jobba på om det är samma som i BFV :) För bara någon vecka sedan så bestämde sig filtret för att censurera en massa vanliga ord. Ett exempel som jag försökte skriva var "Spaces" som censurerades, var nästan lika illa... idag 14:15 Tänk dig att du går på bio. Där blir du skitdåligt behandlad av vissa andra som är där, av ren jävla elakhet. Samma sak händer din familj och vänner när de går på bio. Biografkedjan säger "Det här är inte okej" och sätter in åtgärder för att minska prob... idag 14:11 Visst men jag tror tyvärr inte det är så enkelt. Klimatutsikterna har knappast blivit bättre men folk har slutat bry sig om det nu. Och angående detta är jag rädd för att det ger motsatt effekt och de rasliga motsättningarna bara ökar med tanke på hur... idag 14:08 Så då är det lika bra att inte ens försöka göra de delar av världen man kan påverka bättre? Vi nöjer oss helt enkelt här. Det blev inte bättre än så. idag 13:54 Ja, det är ju helt sjukt att dem försöker se till så att folk inte behöver stå ut med rasism konstant. Vilken sjuk, helt mindblowing jävla grej alltså. idag 13:53 Utopi, så länge som människor existerar. idag 13:53 En bättre värld? idag 13:52
