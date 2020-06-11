Fromsoftwares PS3-genombrott får nytt liv.
Under PS5-showen avslöjade Shuhei Yoshida något "väldigt nära och kärt"; remaken av Demon's Souls från "remaster-fabriken" Bluepoint som ligger bakom hyllade nyversionen av Shadow of Colossus till Playstation 4. Det har tisslats (och tasslats) länge om detta, men nu är det officiellt.
This remake invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new “Fractured Mode." In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate.