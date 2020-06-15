Klyftan till Xbox strategi växer sig än större.
Xbox siktar på att dra in spelarna i sitt eget ekosystem, oavsett vilken plattform de väljer att spela på. Sony och Playstation går motsatt väg, och fortsätter att trycka på hur viktiga exklusiva titlar blir för företaget.
I en intervju med The Guardian (via Wccftech) säger Sonys Simon Rutter nu att deras studios närhet till de som designar systemen är ovärderlig:
“[PS5 exclusives will be] hugely important. More important, I think, than they’ve ever been. Through their proximity to the system’s designers, PlayStation’s studios are able to really extract the most out of the system performance and that’s a really valuable attribute for a platform holder to have. PlayStation can rely on a studio network that can really show off the innovations that we’re trying to put across … when the exclusives are as powerful as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Horizon, they are important games that people want to play.”
Förra veckans avtäckande av PS5-konsolen kom med ett flertal exklusiviteter, som Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 och Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Sony har tidigare sagt att PS5 kommer att bli "en nischprodukt riktad mot seriösa spelare", och en konsol för de som vill ha grafiktunga spel.