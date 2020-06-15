Klyftan till Xbox strategi växer sig än större.

Xbox siktar på att dra in spelarna i sitt eget ekosystem, oavsett vilken plattform de väljer att spela på. Sony och Playstation går motsatt väg, och fortsätter att trycka på hur viktiga exklusiva titlar blir för företaget.

I en intervju med The Guardian (via Wccftech) säger Sonys Simon Rutter nu att deras studios närhet till de som designar systemen är ovärderlig:

“[PS5 exclusives will be] hugely important. More important, I think, than they’ve ever been. Through their proximity to the system’s designers, PlayStation’s studios are able to really extract the most out of the system performance and that’s a really valuable attribute for a platform holder to have. PlayStation can rely on a studio network that can really show off the innovations that we’re trying to put across … when the exclusives are as powerful as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Horizon, they are important games that people want to play.”

Förra veckans avtäckande av PS5-konsolen kom med ett flertal exklusiviteter, som Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 och Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Sony har tidigare sagt att PS5 kommer att bli "en nischprodukt riktad mot seriösa spelare", och en konsol för de som vill ha grafiktunga spel.

Sony visade ju knappt något de heller? mest indie och typ 2 exclusives. Och jag skrev långsiktigt, förra genereationen hade de typ två bra spel vilket var God of war och BB. Många av de bästa spelen är ju inte heller stora exclusives. Så jo, långsiktigt... idag 11:29 Sony har inget att bevisa???,Sony har inget att vinna men allt att förlora menar du??? Microsoft har då allt att vinna, och med tanke på deras strategi med uppköp av spelstudios så ser det väldigt lovande ut. Sen har vi väl ännu inte sett mycket alls... idag 11:28 Det beror på vad man mäter. Räknar man bara microsofts konsoler så är de helt klart förlorare. Det är nästan som att de vill fösa bort splare från konsoler till PC och sin strömningstjänst. Blir det så att deras strömningstjänst är det som består i det... idag 11:25 Tvivlar, de hade knappt något förra generation och hittills har vi bara sett massa indie. Sony har inget att bevisa här, folk vet att det kommer stora pampiga exclusives medan ms har allt att bevisa. idag 11:20 Tror att Xboxs strategi går vinnande långsiktigt. Dröjer nog inte länge tills de har minst lika bra spel som Sonys exclusives. idag 11:16
