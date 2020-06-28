Teasersajt för något som heter Hyper Scape har sett dagens ljus.
Efter lite tissel, tassel och rykten är det nu, typ, officiellt: Ubisoft göt ett battle royal-spel, och det heter Hyper Scape. En ny sajt har öppnats, som i inte helt raka termer skriver om ett företag som specialiserar sig på “direct neural simulation”.
Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd - and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You'll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?
Prisma Dimensions har alltså tagit fram en produkt som heter just hyper scape, med vars hjälp vi ska få uppleva "the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush" i en virtuell stad som heter Neo Arcadia. Låter Ubisoft, låter simulerad VR, låter battle royal.
Man kan redan nu anmäla sig till vad en journalist (som också postade ett par bilder) beskriver som ett “free-to-play first-person battle royale game” som ska få en öppen pc-beta redan 12 juli.
2 juli får vi veta mer. Vi håller er uppdaterade.
Well @HyperScapeGame is going to be revealed. It's a FPS Battle Royale from @UbisoftMTL launching on July 12th. Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch. Twitch chat will supposedly influence some game mechanics. pic.twitter.com/mwVfs3nUEt— Kevin Sebastian (@NoxVoyager) June 29, 2020