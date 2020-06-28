Teasersajt för något som heter Hyper Scape har sett dagens ljus.

Efter lite tissel, tassel och rykten är det nu, typ, officiellt: Ubisoft göt ett battle royal-spel, och det heter Hyper Scape. En ny sajt har öppnats, som i inte helt raka termer skriver om ett företag som specialiserar sig på “direct neural simulation”.

Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd - and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You'll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?

Prisma Dimensions har alltså tagit fram en produkt som heter just hyper scape, med vars hjälp vi ska få uppleva "the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush" i en virtuell stad som heter Neo Arcadia. Låter Ubisoft, låter simulerad VR, låter battle royal.

Man kan redan nu anmäla sig till vad en journalist (som också postade ett par bilder) beskriver som ett “free-to-play first-person battle royale game” som ska få en öppen pc-beta redan 12 juli.

2 juli får vi veta mer. Vi håller er uppdaterade.

#hyper-scape
Orkar inte med fler BR nu. Warzone var kul ett tag men blev rätt snabbt samla gamla nötande. Hoppas på att nästa nya "fluga" äntrar scenen snart. idag 09:18 Battleroyal+UBI=*Gäsp* idag 08:53 Ser jag spel i BR eller Survival genre så är det automatiskt nej. Behöver inte ens kolla på spelet idag 08:47 ^ This. Kom för att skriva samma sak. Helsike så många BR-spel det ska släppas då. Men visst, de lär väl dra in pengar som tusan. Inte att undra på att Indie går bra när de stora bolagen bara gör nya iterationer av samma spel eller alla kopierar varandr... idag 08:43 Äntligen ett nytt BR-spel, det var på tiden! Eh...? Känns som absolut sämsta marknaden att ge sig in på, framför allt nu. Hypen kring BR känns som bortblåst och hur ska man ha en sportmössa mot de stora drakarna? PUBG, Fortnite, Apex och nu senast CoD... idag 08:40
