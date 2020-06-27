Hoppas kunna stötta indiescenen på ett bra sätt.
Playstation Indies låter inte lika snärtigt som Nintendos "Nindies", men man kan inte få allt. Vad vi får är däremot ett nytt indieinitiativ. Shuhei Yoshida, som varit indieboss hos Playstation sedan i fjol, bekräftar satsningen via Playstation-bloggen. Man hoppas kunna stötta och visa upp...
...the best of the best indie games being published on Playstation and the entire indie community as a whole. Our goal is to make Playstation the best place to develop, find, and play great indie games.
Yoshida-san menar att indiescenen är viktigare än någonsin då AAA-utveckling blivit en sådan finansiell börda att stora företag inte vågar ta särskilt stora risker med nya koncept. Nya indiespel kommer dessutom att släppas via PS Now varje månad. Först ut i juli: Hello Neighbor.
Nio spel, till både PS4 och PS5, bekräftas i trailern undertill med allt från pyssliga Maquette och Worms Rumble, till näpna Carto med sin kartgimmick och narrativa resan Where the Heart is.
I was so excited to see the strong reactions to the amazing indie titles featured in the PS5 Future of Gaming event a few weeks ago. Do they not look charming and interesting? I, for one, could not get the Bugsnax song out of my head for a few days since the show went live.