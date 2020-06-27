Amazon har köpt licensen.

Fallout blir tv-serie, meddelar Bethesda. Bakom köpet av licensen står Amazon studios som har licensierat varumärket. Producerar gör Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy och deras Kilter Films.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films.

Todd Howard på Bethesda säger i pressmeddelandet att de länge har velat ta Fallout i den här riktningen, och att allt föll på plats när han mötte Jonathan Nolan (bror till regissören Christopher Nolan) and Lisa Joy. “Kilter var de som kunde göra det hela rättvisa”, säger Howard.

Produktionsbolaget Kilter har själva vunnit två Emmys för sin inblandning i tv-serien Westworld.

Inget datum är satt för tv-serien.

