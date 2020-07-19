Halo är tillbaka med sin "största kampanj någonsin".

Löftet var en rejäl titt på Halo Infinite-kampanjen under kvällens Xbox-event, och det var vad vi fick när spelet var först ut. Enligt 343i har de byggt spelet för Xbox Series X, och det kommer rulla "fläckfritt i 60 fps". Ännu inget datum, utan det är fortsatt vaga "holiday 2020" som gäller.

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.

#halo-infinite
Kul med texturerna som klipper in och ut runt 04:40 snåret, grafiskt ser det ju inte nextgen måste jag medge. idag 19:25 @Prixm: destiny använder halo-motorn, så hur tänkte du där? idag 19:16 Vad får dig att tycka det är en sämre motor? idag 19:08 Destiny i en sämre motor 8) (Förstår dock varför, ska ändå likna "Halo"). idag 18:48 Halo tillbaka till grunderna kändes det som. Trevligt såg det ut så spelar igenom det på gamepass när det kommer till PC vilket jag hoppas det gör direkt. idag 18:44 Ser ut så som min nostalgihjärna minns det första Halo på Xboxen. idag 18:42 Ser ut som Doom möter Halo? Gillade gameplayen iaf, även om det gick lite långsamt med handkontroll! idag 18:28
