Ingår i Game Pass Ultimate utan extra kostnad.
Som vi tidigare rapporterat kommer Microsofts spelstreamingtjänst, med det bökiga namnet Project Xcloud, bakas in i Game Pass Ultimate. Då var det fortfarande oklart om Sverige skulle inkluderas i den planerade lanseringen den 15 september men det är nu bekräftat.
Över 100 spel kommer att finnas vid lanseringen och Microsofts strategi, att göra sina egna spel tillgängliga på Game Pass från releasedagen, ska gälla även för Project Xcloud. De kommer också samarbeta med mobil- och tillbehörstillverkare för att produkter särskilt utformade för mobilstreaming.
When cloud gaming launches as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more. And as we’ve committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it’s our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release. We’ll have more to share about the full catalog of games as we approach launch.
Det finns dock fortfarande ingen konkret information kring när Project Xcloud blir tillgängligt på Apple-telefoner.