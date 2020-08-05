Har du mage att strypa någon i virtual reality?
När Hitman 3 släpps i januari kommer det att inkludera ett VR-läge, inte bara för finalen utan för hela trilogin som Io Interactive kallar World of Assassination. Detta genom att importera de två tdigare spelens banor i Hitman 3. I en första förrenderad trailer ser vi 47:an iskallt promenera genom en fest för att sedan hamna ensam i ett rum med en potentiell måltavla. Vi vet alla vad som händer sen men frågan är om du har mage att ta fram ståltråden och strypa någon i virtual reality?
Playing in VR will literally change the way you play with a first-person perspective that lets you immerse yourself into the game world. Stand face-to-face with your targets, blend-in to a busy crowd to overhear conversations and interact with the game world using your hands. For example, imagine that you’ve picked up a frying pan and you sneak up on a guard. You can swing the frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock them out – and then use it to deflect bullets that are fired as you make your escape.
Trailern har tydlig Playstation VR-märkning och för närvarande finns det ingen information om virtual reality-stödet även kommer till pc och andra headset.