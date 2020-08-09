Det blir inget sugigt spel i år.
Det blir tyvärr inget Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 i år, Paradox Interactive och Hardsuit Labs meddelar att releasen skjuts fram till ett obestämt datum nästa år.
This is not at a decision taken lightly nor is the first option we considered. We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal.
Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN— Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020
När spelet annonserades förra året var den ursprungliga planen att det skulle vara klart i början av 2020 men utvecklarna verkade inse ganska så snart att det skulle bli tight.