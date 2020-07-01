"Vi är medvetna om kritken" säger en talesperson.
Att Project Xcloud portas från Ios var en av förra veckans nyhetssnackisar och nu skriver Reuters att EU-kommissionens konkurrensavdelning kan komma att granska Apples ställning. En talesperson säger till nyhetsbyrån att "vi är medvetna om kritiken".
Apple är sedan i juni redan under EU-kommissionens lupp gällande reglerna för App Store och en formell utredning har dragit igång för att avgöra om de bryter mot EU:s konkurrenslagar. Då med bland annat Spotify i andra ringhörnan. Den danska EU-kommissionären Margrethe Vestager skrev då följande:
Mobile applications have fundamentally changed the way we access content. Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads. It appears that Apple obtained a “gatekeeper” role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices. We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books. I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple's App Store rules and their compliance with EU competition rules.
Det återstår att se vad utredningen kommer fram till och om Microsofts tjänst kan bli en del av den.