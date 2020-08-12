Efter fyra år i early access är nu fabriken redo för skarp drift.
Det tog sin lilla tid men nu är fabrikssimulatorn Factorio ute ur early access. När utvecklarna insåg att version 1.0 skulle krocka med släppet av Cyberpunk 2077 september valde de att snabba på och få ut den redan i augusti.
It took us 8.5 years. It has been an incredible ride and we have arrived at the destination!
Factorio is leaving early access. This opens the game up to all the players who just don't play early access games, the same with reviewers who only cover finished games, which is very understandable.
For this special occasion, we created a launch trailer. It tries to capture the story of the development in 45 seconds.
Detta är inte ändhållplatsen för spelet och skaparna har redan börjat blicka framåt mot nästa patch. Eftersom de ville få ut spelet tidigare behövde de prioritera bland uppgifterna och skriver själva att cirka 150 buggar är rapporterade i forumet och att de internt har ungefär 80 uppgifter som ska lösas.
De hann dock med att uppdatera spelets huvudtrailer med hur det ter sig år 2020.