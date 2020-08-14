Sitta ensam vid en sjö, leta efter sin bortsprungna hund och göra bil jättelångt.

Forever Ago verkar vara en såndär titel som man drar igång en regnig kväll med en kopp värmande buljong som sällskap. En berättelse om Alfred som kör norrut för att få upprättelse för något och som sällskap har han sin trogna hund. Han möter också en rad människor på vägen och allt känns så där drömskt feel good. Med en viss underton av mellankoli.

  • Experience a nuanced and heartfelt story about broken dreams, loss, and regret—but also courage, hope, and true friendship.

  • Explore stunningly beautiful environments, ranging from serene forest lakes to dusty barrens sweltering in the desert sun.

  • Examine and interact with objects to learn about your surroundings and the people living there.

  • Take pictures with your good ol' instant camera to document Alfred's journey and solve small environmental puzzles.

  • Discover the stories, beliefs and struggles of the various characters you meet along the way brought to life by renowned voice actors, including Dave Pettitt (Valiant Hearts: The Great War, Frostpunk), Daniel Amerman (League of Legends), and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life is Strange).

  • Featuring an original soundtrack by Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).

  • You can pet the dog.

Det släpps under nästa år och verkar än så länge bara vara bekräftat för pc.

