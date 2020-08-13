Det blir säkert poppis!

Från och med oktober kommer Oculus börja kräva att nya användare av deras populära VR-headset loggar in med ett Facebook-konto, istället för det nuvarande systemet med separata Oculus-diton. Existerande användare har möjlighet att sammanfoga deras nuvarande Oculus-konto med Facebook, eller avstå i två år. Efter den 1 januari 2023 kommer supporten för dessa gamla konton att upphöra och Facebook blir det enda sättet att logga in.

Alla nya Oculus-produkter kommer dock att kräva ett Facebook-konto redan från start, fastän du har ett (olänkat) Oculus-konto i dagsläget. Oculus motiverar med bland annat följande rader:

Giving people a single way to log into Oculus—using their Facebook account and password— will make it easier to find, connect, and play with friends in VR. We know that social VR has so much more to offer, and this change will make it possible to integrate many of the features people know and love on Facebook. It will also allow us to introduce more Facebook powered multiplayer and social experiences coming soon in VR, like Horizon, where you can explore, play, and create worlds. The majority of our users are already logging into Oculus with a Facebook account to use features like chats, parties, and events, or to tune into live experiences in Oculus Venues. We’re also making it easier to share across our platforms if you’d like. For example, people already have the option to livestream or share their VR experience on Facebook, and soon you’ll be able to use your VR avatar on other Facebook apps and technologies.

Det ryktas om att Oculus ska ska släppa nya produkter under hösten, däribland en uppgradering av det lysande Quest-headsetet. Men, om du på grund av detta vill hitta ett alternativt VR-headset har vi en matig guide till alla headset som är aktuella nu, från Valve Index till Pimax.

