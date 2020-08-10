Och med lite tur även här.
Fall Guys är utan tvekan årets stora överraskningssuccé och nu är det klart att spelet ska släppas till mobiler via den kinesiska studion Bilibili. De har skrivit avtal om ge ut spelet i hemlandet men det vore det ju väldigt märkligt om en mobilversion inte blir tillgänglig i väst.
Samtidigt fortsätter skaparna Mediatonic att patcha spelet och i en stundande uppdatering åtgärdas bland annat de fem mest kraschbenägna buggarna. De städar också bort ett par gameplay-förstörande buggar.
We've got a patch that's almost ready to go - will hopefully drop it in the next week!— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020
I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for!
Shout yourself out in the replies if you spot something you requested!
😙👌 pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0I