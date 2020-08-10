Och med lite tur även här.

Fall Guys är utan tvekan årets stora överraskningssuccé och nu är det klart att spelet ska släppas till mobiler via den kinesiska studion Bilibili. De har skrivit avtal om ge ut spelet i hemlandet men det vore det ju väldigt märkligt om en mobilversion inte blir tillgänglig i väst.

Samtidigt fortsätter skaparna Mediatonic att patcha spelet och i en stundande uppdatering åtgärdas bland annat de fem mest kraschbenägna buggarna. De städar också bort ett par gameplay-förstörande buggar.

#fall-guys
Ja, jag tror också jag hade gjort det. Platta och telefon känns rätt bra format faktiskt. idag 07:57 Tror faktiskt jag hade lirat det här en hel del om det fanns tillgängligt på mobil. Känns som en perfekt plattform för det. idag 07:19 Haha, jag har gjort kaffe nu. Fastän Fall Fuys låter som när man bränt tungan riktigt ordentligt. idag 07:15 Tänkte samma sak! idag 07:06 definitivt en kinesisk kopia! idag 06:58 "Fall Fuys ska släppas till mobiler - i Kina" haha typo, trodde först det var nyhet om någon sorts kopia 🤣 idag 06:53
