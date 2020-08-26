Dragon Age "4", Star Wars: Squadrons, Shadowlands, Ratchet & Clank...

Det blir (förstås) inget Gamescom i Köln i år på grund av pandemin, så istället kördes i går kväll ONL (Opening Night Digital), ett event med mängder av diverse videor från kommande spel. Vi har skrivit om vissa av dem, men på begäran kommer här de flesta filmerna på ett fat.

Hela gårdagens show kan du se här.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Dragon Age "4" - Behind the scenes

Star Wars: Squadrons (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Fall Guys (Pc, PS4)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Pc, Mac)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Wasteland 3 (Pc)

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (Oculus Rift)

Little Nightmares II (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)

Lemnis Gate (Xbox One)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Outriders (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Pc)

Struggling (Switch)

Chorus (Pc, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

Spellbreak (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Teardown (pc)

Dirt 5 (Pc, PS4, PS5, XB1, XB Series X, Stadia)

Turrican (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Quantum Error (PS5, PS4)

Twelve Minutes (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

Unknown 9: Awakening (Pc, "next-gen consoles")

Scarlet Nexus (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Jurassic World Evolution (Switch)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Pc)

Sam & Max: this Time It's Virtual (VR)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Pc, PS4, Switch)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Pc)

Godfall (Pc, PS5)

Override 2: Super Mech League (Pc, PS5, PS4)

Little Hope: The Dark Pictures Anthology (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Warframe: Heart of Deimos (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)

Project Cars 3 (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4, Xbox One)

@xermalk: Tack för infon! Nyheten är uppdaterad så att de allra flesta nu finns med. idag 14:10 De hade inte planerat nånting, de pratade om möjligheten att göra ett nytt medal of honor spel, sen råkade vr-spelet bli den möjligheten, och facebook frontade med pengar. Det fanns aldrig något icke-vr MOH spel. idag 13:42 VR är här för att stanna och Spybook är Spybook. Allt som behöver sägas i diskussionen :) Själv så ser jag fram emot Outriders (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67BFhec69oM) och SW: Squadrons (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zEjIEP1038). idag 13:34 Samma gnäll som tidigare "tvinga VR". Man gör inte så lätt en VR version av ett vanligt spel eller tvärt om. EA har droppad Medal of honor till förmån för Battlefield eftersom spelet aldrig haft nån chans jämt mot cod. Tycker det är utmärkt att man "res... idag 13:18 Tråkigt att facebook med deras (Oculus Rift) har gjort "Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond" tvång VR only. Enligt wiki Respawn utvecklaren hade inte planerat att göra den VR i början facebook har sabbat allt. https://www.ladbible.com/technology/gaming-med... idag 12:59 Fixad rubrik Varsågod, 29/44 trailers från Gamescom-eventet i går Här är listan från livestreamen, från en YT kommentar. 14:31 Scarlet Nexus 17:06 Quantum Error 19:14 Team Fordzilla Showcasing a car (Project P1 Model) 25:28 Dirt 5 28:37 Jurassic World... idag 12:53 Tack! idag 12:31
