Dragon Age "4", Star Wars: Squadrons, Shadowlands, Ratchet & Clank...
Det blir (förstås) inget Gamescom i Köln i år på grund av pandemin, så istället kördes i går kväll ONL (Opening Night Digital), ett event med mängder av diverse videor från kommande spel. Vi har skrivit om vissa av dem, men på begäran kommer här de flesta filmerna på ett fat.
Hela gårdagens show kan du se här.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
Dragon Age "4" - Behind the scenes
Star Wars: Squadrons (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)
Fall Guys (Pc, PS4)
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Pc, Mac)
Mafia: Definitive Edition (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)
Wasteland 3 (Pc)
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (Oculus Rift)
Little Nightmares II (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)
Lemnis Gate (Xbox One)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)
Outriders (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia)
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Pc)
Struggling (Switch)
Chorus (Pc, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia)
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
Spellbreak (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (pc, PS4, Xbox One)
Teardown (pc)
Dirt 5 (Pc, PS4, PS5, XB1, XB Series X, Stadia)
Turrican (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Quantum Error (PS5, PS4)
Twelve Minutes (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
Unknown 9: Awakening (Pc, "next-gen consoles")
Scarlet Nexus (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X)
Jurassic World Evolution (Switch)
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Pc)
Sam & Max: this Time It's Virtual (VR)
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Pc, PS4, Switch)
Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Pc)
Godfall (Pc, PS5)
Override 2: Super Mech League (Pc, PS5, PS4)
Little Hope: The Dark Pictures Anthology (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)
Warframe: Heart of Deimos (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)
Project Cars 3 (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4, Xbox One)
Crash is back… FLASHBACK! 📼 Get ready to flashback in time to Cortex’s Lab with the Flashback Tapes in #CrashBandicoot 4: It’s About Time! 🤪 Run, Jump, and Wump through all the N. Sane obstacles Cortex had Crash complete, before he escaped! pic.twitter.com/LJTa8v2ein— Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) August 27, 2020