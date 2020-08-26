Mer gameplay och info sipprar ut från Gamescom.
Grand strategy-nördar, se hit! Ny info från Star Dynasties har dykt upp. I spelet ska du bygga upp och styra ett imperium någonstans i universum, och såväl som strider innehåller det intriger och drama då mäktiga hus slåss om herrväldet. Skulle att kunnat vara ett Paradox-spel.
“Humanity had just taken its first tentative steps in space, when the catastrophic destruction of Earth plunged the galaxy into a new Dark Age. Now, centuries later, those few surviving colonies have stabilised into a simple feudal society, unable to comprehend or advance the technological artifacts they use to survive. Internecine fights between an aristocratic elite decide the fate of the scattered fragments of humankind."
Star Dynasties-delen i videon börjar 7:27. Sedan tidgare har man släppt utvecklardagböcker och gameplay. Se mer av spelet nedan.