Men om du haft strul bör du börja från början.
Det fenomenala men långtifrån buggfria Microsoft Flight Simulator (läs vår recension!) har nu fått sin utlovade första patch. Den löser flera problem med att installera och starta spelet som vissa olyckliga köpare drabbats av, och utöver det förbättrar den prestandan och lite annat. Hela changeloggen har du nedan.
Användare som haft problem med installationen uppmanas tydligt att göra en ren installation, alltså att börja från början. Utvecklarna guidar hur du går, både om du kör spelet på Steam och från Microsoft Store.
Ändringslista för MS Flight Sim version 1.7.14.0:
PATCH NOTES
STABILITY ISSUES
The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected
The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted
INSTALLATION ISSUES
The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package
The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters
The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers
The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions
The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)
CONTENT MANAGER
The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager
The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline
The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated
SIMCONNECT
Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience
OPTIMIZATION
The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active
MARKETPLACE
The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace