Now-gen och next-gen i ett!

Horizon: Forbidden West och Spider-Man: Miles Morales var två tunga titlar som avslöjades till Playstation 5 tidigare i somras men nu meddelar Sony att dessa två titlar även kommer till Playstation 4.

Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch.

Som så många andra spel som släpps parallellt för dessa konsolgenerationer ingår en gratis uppgradering från Playstation 4- till Playstation 5-versionerna. Det är dock lite krångel kring detta.

The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

Köper du Forbiddes West eller Miles Morales på skiva verkar det alltså inte knytas till ditt konto till den grad att du automatiskt kan spela det på ett Playstation 5 All Digital Edition senare. Då måste då fysiskt peta in skivan för att få ta del av uppgraderingen.

#playstation-4#playstation-5
Skicka en rättelse
9
 Kommentarer
Finner det lite märkligt att det innefattar nya Horizon, det har ju getts ganska mycket indikationer på att det skulle vara ett spel som tar god vara på PS5ans möjligheter. Då lär det ju inte kunna bli utvecklar för att använda den beryktade SSDn i någo... idag 11:47 Oj oj oj, vad hände med allt snack om att inte göra crossgen och enbart fokusera framåt och bla bla bla? idag 11:39 Dom ljög nog bara om att det inte går, bara för att tvinga folk att förboka... Vi som varit med länge brukar skämtsamt göra om Sony's gamla slogan till: "Lies Await!" idag 11:18 "Only possible on Playstation 5" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 idag 10:57 Demons Souls också till release som är exklusiv. idag 10:43 oj då, nu blev valet att införskaffa en ps5 lite svårare. Då har PS5 egentligen bara 1 ren exklusiv titel , Ratchet and Clank (och sen God of War) idag 09:03 Måste vara omöjliga att spela på PS4 med tanke på långsam HDD. idag 08:57 Ratchet & Clank har "Launch window" som release. Vet inte exakt hur stort tidsintervall det är dock. :) Men som har sagts alltid förr också så är det väldigt sällan där kommer stora unika spel till release. Därför tycker jag det är kul att både Sony och... idag 08:54 Nice för de som inte får tag i/väntar med köp. Dock tycker jag det är lite att ”vända kappan efter $$” för innan sa de att de skulle hoppa direkt till next-gen samt det var ett himla liv online på Xbox för att de erbjuder detta med sina förstapartstitla... idag 08:42
Läs alla kommentarer!