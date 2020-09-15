Now-gen och next-gen i ett!
Horizon: Forbidden West och Spider-Man: Miles Morales var två tunga titlar som avslöjades till Playstation 5 tidigare i somras men nu meddelar Sony att dessa två titlar även kommer till Playstation 4.
Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch.
Som så många andra spel som släpps parallellt för dessa konsolgenerationer ingår en gratis uppgradering från Playstation 4- till Playstation 5-versionerna. Det är dock lite krångel kring detta.
The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.
Köper du Forbiddes West eller Miles Morales på skiva verkar det alltså inte knytas till ditt konto till den grad att du automatiskt kan spela det på ett Playstation 5 All Digital Edition senare. Då måste då fysiskt peta in skivan för att få ta del av uppgraderingen.